FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jul 24, 2026

GiveSendGo Statement on the Shiloh Hendrix Verdict

A jury in Rochester, Minnesota has found Shiloh Hendrix guilty of one count of disorderly conduct, and not guilty on a second, following a widely shared video from a Rochester playground last year. She was sentenced the same day to a $1,000 fine, probation, and community service.



GiveSendGo is hosting a fundraiser connected to this case. Hosting a fundraiser has never been an endorsement of a person, their words, or their actions. It is not a declaration of innocence, and it is not a political statement. We host any fundraiser that’s lawful, across the full spectrum of cases. Among those, we don’t pick who deserves support, the public does.



This fundraiser was created to help a family facing threats and the need to relocate after the video went viral, and that has remained its stated purpose.



The mission of GiveSendGo is to let people, even in their worst moments, turn to their community and get real help. That’s what this fundraiser was for, and it’s what we make available to anyone with a lawful cause.



We’re praying for everyone this case has touched, and for peace in a country that needs more of it.



“Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice. Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.” - Ephesians 4:31-32