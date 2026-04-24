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Prayer And Praise Coffee Shop

Goal$800,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJamie Dias

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jamie Dias

Prayer And Praise Coffee Shop

Dear Brothers and Sisters,


My name is Jamie Dias and I'm writing to tell you about a huge ministry the Lord has placed on my heart. One I know full well He is not expecting me to do alone, but He is expecting me to get things going. A little more than two months ago, I was praying about where I could be used to serve the Kingdom of God. I have felt rather stuck for some time when one day I finally asked the Lord again, "Father, I'm not moving until you tell me where YOU want me. What YOU want me to do! How I can serve YOU! Don't let these be my steps, but Yours!" That's when He answered me. And boy did He answer. But not in the way I expected. I have gifts of singing, With Children, with elderly, in praying over and with others... Yeah, I've got that.... But this? This I wasn't ready for. His answer was, I want you to open a prayer coffee shop. A place where people can come and leave their requests pinned to the walls. Staff will pray over them every morning. Customers can pray over them when they come in. Live praise and worship music will be playing throughout the day and evening. There will be light food and COFFEE! If customers need prayer, we absolutely can pray with them! We will pray for our community, Schools, Leadership, Families, etc. Bible studies will be held there. People will come and be healed in Jesus Name!

2 Chronicles 7:14

If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.


This was left on my heart with urgency. We need to be one in the body of Christ more than ever before and we have simply lost our way on so many levels. Prayer and believing that it works is one of them! We have the actual POWER of the Holy Spirit living within us! The Bible says so! We have Authority! Acts 1:8We need to take our families, communities, schools, etc, back, from the hands of the enemy and pray protection over them and kick the devil in his hind parts out! I would LOVE if you would partner with me weather it be financially or in prayer or open up a Prayer and Praise shop there in your city. I am sending out as many of these letters as my printer can print. :)The Financials Realisticaly the breakdown of all the fees to purchase the business will be about 800k to start. That will include, Brick and mortar building, permits, licenses, fees, equipment, the business itself, inspection costs etc. I believe that those items will also be public record once completed so you will be able to see that they were in fact done. I will have an itemized breakdown for all my donors along with an invite to the grand opening which will be a huge worship night because ALLLL Glory goes to God! We will dedicate the shop to the Lord, pray together and pray over all those who enter and leave. It will be amazing!Yes, I believe Habakuk 2:2 Write the vision and make it plain! I've seen it! I believe it!

My info is below:


Jamie Dias

1574 Coburg Rd #791

Eugene, Or 97401

Email: prayerandpraisecoffee@gmail.com


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