PRADA'S SURGERY FUNDS

Hello, I come here as a last resort for my dear family, My best friend kaiden barroso, and his loved ones have a beloved puppy, Prada shes a bright puppy full of life and love! Doing tricks and getting treats she is loved dearly and she and her family are in need of a little love and help. Very recently tragedy struck and in a terrible turn of events Prada ran out getting hit by car. Like a miracle from god she survived but is in desperate need of hip surgery, due to the type of injury she received her hip can no longer keep her leg in place requiring a dire surgery. We come here today to ask you for a little love and a little help so our amazing puppy named Prada can get back to giving paws and spreading love in this hard world.

Prada is a lovely puppy 10months young and has enough fight in her for a lifetime of love and making people smile.

As we all know the cost of living is sky high and bills are due, and saving for the sugery has been a struggle, but the barroso's are a strong kind family that are doing there best to pull through, knowing them all my life ive only ever seen them give and give, they embody what it means to love your neighbor and I ask for them and everyone who knows Prada to help anyway you can. Thank you and god bless