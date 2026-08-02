Please Help us escape New York

I am Kevin and my wife is June. We have been lifelong residents of New York. But, we are finding it very hard to call this home anymore because of the political environment. We feel very unwelcome in the town that we live in and, finding that we're not surrounded by like-minded people anymore. My wife and I are followers of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and we wish to go somewhere where there are fellow followers surrounding us and that means leaving the state, which we have been preparing to do for quite some time now. We are finding due to the housing market and the amount of people fleeing the state that are home value and the equity that we have in our home has fallen dramatically, and we fear that this may interrupt the plans that we have been planning for the last 2 years. The plan was to sell her home use the equity in our home to go down South start our own food truck business, and be able to support ourselves while being able to put ourselves in a position to be able to give back in some way shape or form to the community that accepts us. But to be able to attract buyers we've had to lower the price of our home well under the market value, and still we sit. We do believe that it has a lot to do with the fact that people are watching their money and the interest rates being as high as they are the price of the home has to be lower to attract buyers worried about their monthly payments which we understand. We were hoping to be able to put ourselves in a position where we could use the equity of our home to be able to start our business and be able to live until we can get the business up and running the plan was to buy a small piece of property take our RV and place it on the property and live in that, start our business, start generating income to build our small cabin which will be our residence in until the good Lord sees us to the kingdom, debt free. My wife and I have always dreamed of having a small Homestead growing our own food, raising chickens, harvesting eggs, and living more off of the land that the Lord has provided for us all while being around more like minded people and having a community that not only supports us but we support them. Although it seems like a dream here, we have found a place that we believe that could be our reality. But in selling our home at a lower price we run the risk of not being able to have enough to facilitate our plans once we get down there. My wife believes that we are being called to this place and that we have a purpose in going there but there still is the fear of not being able to succeed. And although we both trust in the calling, we do want to be successful. Both of us being unsure whether we'll be able to do this with the amount that we would be taking with us, a thought occurred to me to reach out to other like-minded people on a platform such as this to see if any help would be out there for us to ensure our success to be able to spread the word with our business and be able to help the community in which we reside. We have put a lot of thought into the area, the business, how to best be used by this calling for the purpose in which the calling was intended. We feel that being successful in the business will allow us to be generous in our giving. My wife June has a long history over 20 years of caring for animals in shelters and in hospitals. And has dedicated most of her life in doing so. Even adopting high risk animals that would have been euthanized otherwise, seeing them to the end of their time keeping them with us enjoying them which we still do. I have a long history in transportation I have been a long haul truck driver after my career in the military and still deliver goods to this day. But my passion is truly cooking, there is something about feeding people and seeing the looks on their faces when they enjoy a good meal that always brings warmth to my heart. So the passion of moving out of the states into an environment where we would be able to be around like-minded people and the idea of starting a homestead as well as a food truck comes from. We are simple people looking to do what we can not only for ourselves and our family but for others. Of course we don't drive the flashiest of vehicles and they're not the newest either and they do generate repairs which will be needed before our trip. Seeing my wife worry on how we're going to accomplish all of this with what we will have left from the sale of our home is unbearable. I am hoping that I might be able to generate some interest in our journey and find the kindness in others to generate the peace of mind that we will need to fulfill our calling. We are normally people that are hard-working and do for ourselves and never ask for help, but in this case we feel that in order to accomplish what we're setting out to do it may be required, which is hard for both of us. But we have trust in our calling, we have trust in our faith, and we have trust in our Lord and savior and we feel and believe that this calling is bigger than the two of us. We have a purpose and we have to find a way to make it happen. If you read all the way through I hope that your interest in our journey will allow you to help us achieve it. My wife and I would like to thank you for your time and due diligence in reading this story. It is the story of us but our story isn't over. Thank you for your time Kevin and June. God bless you