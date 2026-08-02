❤️ Please Help Support the Douglas Family ❤️

Hello everyone, my name is Aurora.

My husband met Cortez when Cortez was a young adult and became a mentor and father figure in his life. Cortez has always looked up to him, and over the years, he has followed in his father’s footsteps, building a career in law enforcement and security. He is a hardworking man, a devoted husband, and an amazing father who has always done everything he could to provide for his family.

As some of you know, my husband recently accepted a job in Amsterdam, Netherlands, where we now reside. We speak with the kids every day and try our best to stay connected. Unfortunately, during the process of transferring our finances, we ran into unexpected issues and are still waiting for our money to be released. Until then, we are doing everything we can to stretch what we have.

We are reaching out to ask if anyone would be willing to donate or help the Douglas family in any way. No amount is too small, and even sharing this post would mean so much to us. ❤️

Cortez is currently dealing with several serious health issues. He has been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and sickle cell disease, and his doctors are also investigating a possible autoimmune disorder, including the possibility of MS. He is scheduled for additional testing next week, and we are praying for answers and clarity.

Once the doctors determine exactly what is going on, Cortez will likely have several medications, ongoing appointments, and other medical expenses as he works toward getting his health back under control. Unfortunately, this is going to be a process. He has been told that he will not be able to return to work for at least another month.

And as if everything they are already facing wasn’t enough, Amanda and Cortez tragically lost their stillborn baby in late July. 💔 They are grieving the loss of their baby while also trying to navigate Cortez’s health issues and the financial uncertainty that has come with him being unable to work. This has been an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking season for their family.

With medical appointments, copays, prescriptions, everyday expenses, and no regular income coming in right now, things have become extremely difficult. We are also dealing with uncertainty because the disability department and HR at his company have given conflicting information about when his benefits and payments will begin.

Cortez is the main provider for his family, while Amanda is currently in school and is a stay-at-home mom. This unexpected situation has put a tremendous amount of financial pressure on their household.

Cortez is not someone who gets sick often. He is an incredibly hard worker, a loving husband, and a wonderful father who has always put his family first. Seeing him go through this while Amanda and Cortez are also grieving the loss of their baby has been heartbreaking.

We have set a fundraising goal of $5,000 to help them get through this difficult period. The funds will help with groceries, household necessities, medical copays, prescriptions, transportation, and other expenses while Cortez focuses on getting healthy and the family continues to heal.

If you are able to donate, please know that your generosity will mean so much to this family. If you’re unable to give, please share this post, say a prayer, or simply keep Amanda, Cortez, and their family in your thoughts. Every bit of support matters. ❤️🙏🏽

Thank you for taking the time to read their story and for showing this family love, compassion, and support during such a difficult season.

With love and gratitude,

Aurora ❤️



