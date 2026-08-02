PLEASE HELP MY FAMILY KEEP OUR APARTMENT

Hello, I am a single mother in need of help. I just started my two jobs both full time I work my first job from 9am to 5pm and my second job from 7pm to 5am trying to catch up on my rent I am exhausting myself and I only been working both jobs a week but I don’t get paid enough to get the money fast enough I have only $400 towards the balance and I only have until August 31 to pay it which I owe $3500 but my land lord is willing to work with me if I pay $2900. I have a 14 year old daughter a 19 year old daughter who just had a baby at only 28 weeks in June and he is still currently in the Nicu the father of the baby passed away in May it’s been a lot so I got behind on the rent. I am the only provider and just been Praying and asking God for help. I can pay the rent and keep up with it just need to catch up. I can show the letter to leave and that I have $400 towards the rent if need be. PLEASE IM ASKING FOR ANYONE TO HELP MY FAMILY.