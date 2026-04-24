Please help me keep my head above water.

Hello all. I am in desperate need of any help you can offer me. I was injured at work. I was denied worker's compensation. I need to have surgery. I can return to gainful employment about 6 weeks after the procedure. In the meantime, without income, I am in danger of losing everything I have worked hard for. I believe in the basic goodness of humanity enough to come to you humbly asking for help. Blessings to all that can donate to keep me going until I can stand on my own two feet again.