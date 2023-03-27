Please Help Me Financially With School

Hi! I hope all is well. As of recently I have taken in immediate dependents as to help with family members and this has caused me financial hardships which interfered with schooling. I am to be a senior this fall and I cannot register for classes or complete them without covering the costs of roughly 10,000. I hope that I can graduate as I will be the first in my immediate family to walk the stage and I am willing to make it happen. If you can spare anything I would gladly appreciate it.



