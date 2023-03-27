Please help a veteran save his home.....

Hi, my name is John Sprague. I'm a proud veteran, father, and volunteer. I'm legally blind and struggle to breath. I worked hard my whole life, never asked for anything as I was too proud, but now I'm desperate staying up at night stressing how I'm going to pay my bills. At the moment I'm trying to save my house, fix my vehicle, help my only son and see my grandchildren. It's been over two years since I've seen my own grandchildren. My wife recently died and she meant everything, now I don't even have a working vehicle. I'm forced to walk for miles everyday just to get around. I'd do anything to see my grandchildren, but I simply can't afford it. I'm severely depressed and living with unspeakable pain. I pray to God everyday that someone is kind enough to help. Thank you so very much and I certainly appreciate everyone...