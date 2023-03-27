Pereira Earthquake Recovery Fund

On August 10, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake tore through Pereira and the surrounding region — the strongest this city has seen in over a century. Buildings collapsed, families lost everything, and thousands of people are still without stable housing, electricity, or reliable access to food.

I'm Steve, owner of Bella Ciao Pizza here in Pereira. My restaurant came through the quake largely intact, and I want to put that kitchen to use for the people who weren't as lucky.

My plan is simple: use Bella Ciao's kitchen to cook real, hot meals — and get them directly to families and neighbors affected by the earthquake. Every dollar raised here goes straight to ingredients, packaging, and transportation to get food into people's hands.

Where your money goes:

Ingredients for large-batch meals (pasta, flour, cheese, meat, sauce, vegetables) Propane/gas for cooking Packaging and transport to distribution points other supplies people need such as blankets, diapers, batteries, etc

I'll be posting regular photos and updates here as meals go out, so you can see exactly where the support is going.

Pereira needs help right now. Thank you for anything you can give.