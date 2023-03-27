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Pastor Aaron’s Continued Education

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAaron Westhouse

Pastor Aaron’s Continued Education

Welcome and THANK YOU for being a part of our family’s continued story of faith, discernment, and surrender. It seems like every time we feel “settled” in life… God says, “well done! Now let’s keep going!” 

God keeps asking us to surrender and obey, even when we don’t know how we will make it work logistically and financially. 


As a Pastor of Care and Discipleship, I continually find myself in spaces of deep personal & spiritual advisement. The subjects range drastically, from celebration of life, to processing grief and loss. Including subjects of financial insecurity, incarceration, housing/food insecurity, domestic abuse, divorce etc. 


In order to better align myself in my job, my God-given gifts, and the needs of those around me, I am stepping forward in faith and starting this fall at Western Theological Seminary to get my MA in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. All while continuing my role as Pastor of Care and Discipleship at Beechwood Church in Holland MI 


This degree is a 3 year, 69 credit program and tuition cost per credit is $595…. 

This is a significant financial burden for us alone… But God continues to remind us that the work of God is not done alone. 


We always have been and continue to be amazed and in awe of the amount of people that have invested in and love on our family. 


Here’s how you can partner with us in continuing the work God has set before our feet. 

  1. If you find yourself able to subscribe to a monthly giving or a one time donation towards helping with tuition costs for this continued education, we are immensely grateful. Scholarship opportunities are limited and I don’t have access to continued education financial assistance. 
  2. Maybe you feel called to pay for a class credit. You can donate monthly by setting up a re-occurring payment. Or chose a single donation 

If finances are not something you can contribute, we completely understand (from personal experience!) but there are still highly important ways you can help

  1. Prayer. Never underestimate it. Specifically for wisdom, stamina, healthy boundaries, finances, and family life. 
  2. Encouraging engagement. It is so easy to feel isolated on this journey. Sending a text/email/note/card/etc helps lift our spirits when things feel impossibly hard. 


As always, we are grateful beyond belief to

have so many people in the Body of Christ who see us, encourage us, and help us along the way. We couldn’t do what God has asked us to do without the help of so many. 

Blessings,

The Westhouse Family

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