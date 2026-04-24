Parents of 5 need rent help while job hunting

Cocoa, Florida, August 2026: Mom and Dad Bibbs have five great kids, freshly back in school, four girls and a boy, all between 7 and 15. Both parents got good work at a local manufacturing place, but family emergencies and illness got in the way, and both were let go.





Both Mom and Dad are already feverishly job hunting, and have a lot of hope, but if they lose the place those kids call home, everything gets so much harder. Imagine trying to find work while trying to protect and provide for those precious kids without a roof overhead or beds to sleep in. Imagine those kids trying to keep in school and do better for themselves in that situation; uphill is an understatement.





The hope is for this to be a one-time ask, enough to cover the gap while both parents get back on their feet. Already applications are going, Mom is already currently in school for Medical Coding, at the top of her class, and due to graduate in 2027! So close, and once completed, so many options open up.





Please send prayers, and contribute if you can! These kids deserve the home they feel safe in, Mom and Dad are fighting for them with everything they've got, and your kindness and faith will be so welcome and gratefully recieved.





Full disclosure: This fundraiser is being administered by a helper on the family's behalf, absolutely EVERY DOLLAR will go to the family, plus contributions already collected, and this page will be updated with more info about the family shortly. Thanks for looking!