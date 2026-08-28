Pancreatic Cancer: Help Me Help My Sister, Karina





My name is Isel and i'm mexican living i'm TX... Although I am far away from my sister, I want to do everything I can from here to help her.





• February: a pancreatic tumor was discovered.

• Early August: after months of waiting in Mexico’s public healthcare system, she was finally able to have surgery.

• 10 days later: we received the results: the tumor was cancerous.





Now, time is critical. Although Karina Lilí has government-provided health insurance, the waiting times for tests, appointments, and chemotherapy are simply too long. We need to seek private care so she can begin treatment as soon as possible.





💊 Chemotherapy: approximately $1,000 per treatment. For now, she needs 12 treatments, one each week = approximately $12,000, not including tests, medications, appointments, and other expenses.





Transportation: Karina lives in a city without specialized hospitals and must travel almost 5 hours to receive the care she needs, creating additional expenses.





We are raising funds so she can begin treatment as soon as possible.





She is only 38. She is a daughter, a sister, and a mother. And her son needs her. ❤️

If you cannot donate, please share this campaign and, most importantly, keep Karina Lilí in your prayers. 🙏 Every prayer, donation, and share means more to our family than we can express.





May God bless every heart that helps us and multiply every act of love shown to Karina. 🙏