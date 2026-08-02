Paige’s Study Abroad

¡Hola! 🫰

This year, I have the opportunity and privilege to move to Barcelona, Spain, and study at the CETT Barcelona School of Tourism, Hospitality and Gastronomy!

If you know me, you know that working has always been a very central part of my life. After getting my first job at just 15, I’ve balanced various hotel and restaurant jobs with my education throughout both high school and college. I am incredibly grateful for everything my work experience has taught me. But entering this new and exciting chapter, I want to give myself something I haven't really had the chance to do before: focus on being a student and fully immerse myself in this international experience.

I have worked relentlessly (you wouldn’t believe me if I told you how many jobs…) to make studying abroad possible, but living overseas for an academic year comes at a high cost. I'm raising money to help with living expenses, increase my opportunities to explore new cultures and gain hospitality knowledge and experience in multicultural and unfamiliar settings! After spending so much of college balancing school and work, I don't want to look back on my year abroad and feel like I was too busy worrying about picking up another shift to experience it. I want to be present, learn as much as I can, and say yes to opportunities I may never get the chance to have again.

Soooo, any donation, no matter how small, would help take some of that financial pressure off me and means more than you know. Even just sharing this link would mean so much to me! Thank you for helping me make the absolute most of this once in a lifetime experience. 🫰



