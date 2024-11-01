In 2022, GiveSendGo set out to make a greater impact of hope in our world today by creating GiveSendGo Charities, a distinct 501c3 organization that focuses on raising and distributing funds through our crowdfunding platform. GiveSendGo covers the administrative costs of the charity so that your FULL donation can make its way to those in need.
For more information on our Charity, you can visit GiveSendGo.org where we provide opportunities for:
You can even join our GiverArmy, our community of micro-philanthropists, where your donation will make its way to the front of the line when catastrophe hits.
Check out our current fundraisers below. All GiveSendGo Charity fundraisers are fully tax-deductible.
"Carry each other's burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ."
Imagine the devastation of having your home and community torn apart by a hurricane. With several hurricanes having major impact every season, the Hur...
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Imagine the fear and uncertainty of having to leave everything behind, unsure if you'll return to a burnt-down home. With active wildfires currently d...
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Across GiveSendGo.com are multiple campaigns set up by our veterans, seeking aid from the communities they swore to protect, yet often times they go u...
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Most charities fill leaky buckets. We're digging a perpetual well.GiveSendGo Charities, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) building a self-sustaining Generosity Move...
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Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...
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Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...
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Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...
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Our Pro-Life Cause is a special fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are for:Supporti...
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Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...
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The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.