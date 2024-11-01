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GiveSendGo Charities

GiveSendGo Charities

In 2022, GiveSendGo set out to make a greater impact of hope in our world today by creating GiveSendGo Charities, a distinct 501c3 organization that focuses on raising and distributing funds through our crowdfunding platform. GiveSendGo covers the administrative costs of the charity so that your FULL donation can make its way to those in need.

For more information on our Charity, you can visit GiveSendGo.org where we provide opportunities for:

  1. Non-Profit Partnerships
  2. Giver Advised Funds
  3. Collaboration with Social Media Influencers
  4. Fiscal Partnerships with businesses of all sizes

You can even join our GiverArmy, our community of micro-philanthropists, where your donation will make its way to the front of the line when catastrophe hits.

Check out our current fundraisers below. All GiveSendGo Charity fundraisers are fully tax-deductible.

GiveSendGo Charities

Galatians 6:2

"Carry each other's burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ."

Emergency
GiveSendGo Charities Hurricane Relief Fund
Raised: $113,257 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
GiveSendGo Charities Hurricane Relief Fund

Imagine the devastation of having your home and community torn apart by a hurricane. With several hurricanes having major impact every season, the Hur...

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Emergency
GiveSendGo Charities Wildfire Relief
Raised: $10,126 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiveSendGo Charities Wildfire Relief

Imagine the fear and uncertainty of having to leave everything behind, unsure if you'll return to a burnt-down home. With active wildfires currently d...

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Non-Profit
Help a Veteran Fund
Raised: $5,738 USD
Goal: $50,000 USD
Help a Veteran Fund

Across GiveSendGo.com are multiple campaigns set up by our veterans, seeking aid from the communities they swore to protect, yet often times they go u...

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Non-Profit
GiveSendGo Charities Growth Fund
Raised: $53,847 USD
GiveSendGo Charities Growth Fund

Most charities fill leaky buckets. We're digging a perpetual well.GiveSendGo Charities, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) building a self-sustaining Generosity Move...

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Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

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Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

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Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

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Adoption
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE
Raised: $18,671 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE

Our Pro-Life Cause is a special fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are for:Supporti...

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Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

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