Our Utility Bill Has Become a Crisis — Praying for

I never imagined I would be writing something like this. Asking strangers for help is incredibly difficult for me, but I have reached a point where I simply don't know what else to do except pray, put my pride aside, and ask.

I am a single mom working two jobs and doing everything I can to provide for my daughter. I have never been afraid of hard work. I have always worked, I take pride in my work ethic, and every day I do my very best to give my daughter the stability and life she deserves.

The last few years, however, have tested me in ways I never expected.

In 2024, it felt like my life fell apart all at once. I was going through a divorce while also grieving the loss of several family members, including my mother, after COVID. I was trying to process grief, rebuild our lives, continue working, and still be the mom my daughter needed me to be.

So I did what so many parents do: I kept going.

I went to work. I paid the rent. I kept food in the house. I made sure my daughter had what she needed. I handled one problem at a time and kept telling myself I would eventually catch up.

But there was one bill I could never seem to get ahead of—our utility bill.

Our electric bills have always been extremely high, and when there wasn't enough money to cover everything, I prioritized keeping a roof over our heads, food on the table, transportation to work, and my daughter's needs. The utility balance continued growing in the background.

Now it has reached a point that scares me.

The balance is more than I can realistically come up with on my own, and I am facing the possibility of losing our electricity. I know the amount I am asking for is significant. Believe me, I know. Looking at that number is overwhelming for me too.

I am not asking anyone to fix my life. I am working every day to do that myself. I am simply asking for a little help getting over a mountain that has become too big for me to climb alone.

My daughter means more to me than anything in this world. Everything I do is for her. I want her to have a safe home where she doesn't have to worry about whether the lights will be on tomorrow.

Right now, I am leaning heavily on my faith. Maybe the answer to my prayers isn't one person coming along and making this disappear. Maybe it's many people giving $5, $10, $20, or whatever they can comfortably give.

Every single dollar matters.

If you are able to donate, I cannot adequately express what it would mean to me. And if you aren't in a position to give, a prayer for my daughter and me would mean just as much.

I know there are many people struggling and many worthy causes asking for help. I don't take anyone's generosity for granted.

I'm simply a mom who has worked hard, fallen behind, and finally reached a point where I have to admit:

I can't do this one completely on my own.

Thank you for reading our story. Thank you for your prayers, your kindness, and any help you are able to give.

May God bless you for being willing to help a stranger through a difficult season. ❤️