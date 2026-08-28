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Only 1 Month Left To Save 6yo Jason

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDuc Anh Ha

Only 1 Month Left To Save 6yo Jason

For over a year our family has been living through the darkest days of our lives. We have had to watch our precious little boy Jason who just turned six years old fight a brutal battle against acute leukemia. He used to be such an active boy with a smile always radiating on his face. Now his fragile body is covered in needle marks from countless rounds of chemotherapy and bone marrow biopsies. Every time we see him tossing and turning in high fevers or exhausted after treatments our hearts are completely torn apart. But every time he wakes up Jason holds my hand tightly and tells me that he is okay and that he can bear it. The sheer resilience of a six year old boy is the only thing keeping us from breaking down.

But right now we have truly reached the limit of our helplessness. The doctors informed us they finally found a matching bone marrow donor. This is his absolute last and only chance at life. The transplant surgery needs to happen in just a few days but the medical costs are astronomical and completely beyond the reach of a struggling family like ours. Our cries for help seem to be drowning in the vast ocean of the internet. Our posts get no engagement and are not being shared. The feeling of seeing the door to life open right in front of our eyes only to watch it close forever simply because we lack the money is suffocating us every single hour.

In this absolute desperation we can only fall to our knees and turn to our faith. We pray for God to have mercy to protect and to reach out His hands to save our family. We pray that God will guide this humble post to the screens of people with beautiful hearts and generous souls who are willing to listen to a cry for help from a family drowning at the boundary of life and death.

We are not famous and we do not know how to make our posts go viral. We are just parents who have cried until our tears ran dry begging for a miracle for our son. If Jason story happens to appear on your screen please do not scroll past. A simple prayer a share or even the smallest donation right now is a true miracle. It is the hands of God pulling my son back to life.

Every single contribution you make will go directly to the hospital as a deposit so they can proceed with the transplant immediately. His time is running out.

From the very bottom of our souls we sincerely thank you for stopping for sharing and for standing with our family in this fragile moment. May God pour His blessings peace and love upon every act of kindness you show us today.


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