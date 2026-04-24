On my road to a beautiful smile.

Hi! My names Ri (Rihanna) from the time I was loosing teeth, my teeth never grew back in properly and I have never been able to smile properly, I’m in desperate need of braces as my mother is a single mother and adopted my brother and I when we were kids. She is 66 struggles, and has 0 help. I’ve been constantly bullied and teased for my teeth, as being called bunny teeth, asked if a penny could fit between my gaps. Unfortunately insurance will not cover my braces. I don’t need much anything helps.