Ohio now forces VICTIMS to Defend their Safety

My grandmother, Marie Rose Belcastro, was murdered in 2015 by Jacob Larosa. Thank God, Larosa was caught that night. 42 months later, he was sentenced to life without parole +31 years by a common sense judge in Trumbull County, OH.



However, in April of 2021, with no input from me or my family, the legislature and governor implemented a new law that will give my grandmother's killer a shot at parole in 19 years, and then every 5 years after that.



That is why I'm fighting for my family, and yours. That is why I helped found the Ohio Coalition for Safety and Fairness (https://ohiocsf.com/). Our goal is in our name--we want safety and fairness for crime victims and for all of society. Unfortunately, the legislation I referred to has taken away safety and fairness in Ohio. It gives true pain to victims, and false hope to prisoners.



This new law is known as Senate Bill 256, but I like to call it the "Teen Killer Empowerment Act."



The Teen Killer Empowerment Act, or TKEA, mandates parole eligibility for almost all juvenile criminals at the expense of victims, who are denied justice and re-traumatized at endless parole hearings, and at the expense of society, which is endangered by the release of these offenders. For more, please see https://ohiocsf.com/?page_id=60



We at OCSF have been personally impacted by SB 256. Our family members were murdered by juveniles, who will now be allowed to repeatedly torment us at parole hearings. Others of us are victim advocates who will be supporting victims through the traumatic parole process.



OCSF would like to amend the law and make it fairer to victims, who, all too often, are disregarded by activists and politicians. We also are fighting for the safety of the public. We are not a non-profit, because we will be functioning in the political realm, so we desperately need funding for mailings, travel to Ohio, and ad buys on social media and broadcast platforms around the state.



TKEA could specifically free Gavon Ramsay, who strangled a 98-year-old woman to death and sexually assaulted her dead body. It could also free Larosa, who attempted to rape my 94-year-old grandmother, and beat her to death with a MAG flashlight.



Unfortunately, the 133rd Ohio General Assembly put the interests of murderers like Jacob Larosa and Gavon Ramsay above the interests of innocent victims and the general public. TKEA passed in large part due to the power of juvenile offender advocates, including the ACLU, and other George Soros-backed ventures.



The movement to mandate parole hearings for all juvenile criminals is extremely well-funded and has been traumatizing victims for many years. Victims, on the other hand, have very little power. The National Organization of Victims of Juvenile Murderers (https://teenkillers.org/), which represents victims around the entire country, has no funding.



As explained here https://teenkillers.org/juvenile-lifers/how-the-movement-to-free-teen-killers-hurts-victims/, juvenile offender advocates most often operate without any concern for victims, as they lie, use hurtful & deceitful propaganda, and promote laws that trap victims in cycles of traumatizing hearings. Murder victims’ families are given life sentences of their own, and to treat victims like this is absolutely cruel.



This has to stop.



Money donated to OCSF will go toward a multi-front campaign to overturn this awful law. Front 1 is to seek an immediate injunction against TKEA. It violates the Ohio Constitution's Bill of Victims Rights (aka Marsy's Law). Front 2 is to lobby for a legislative solution, this session, to offer heightened legal protections for victims, and to undo the retroactive overturning of previous life without parole sentences that have been given to teen killers. Front 3, if necessary, will be the lay the groundwork for a Constitutional Amendment in the State of Ohio that repeals SB256.



It is ridiculous that Gavon Ramsay, a sexual sadist necrophiliac murderer, has more support than the family of the woman he murdered. Gavon chose his sentence. His victims did not. The same goes for Jacob Larosa, who will be just 40 years old at his first parole hearing.



Please help us by donating, and by contact your state representative, state senator, and the Governor of Ohio. Tell them to FIX SB256.



Thank you, and God bless you.