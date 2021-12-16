Campaign Image
Ohio now forces VICTIMS to Defend their Safety

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $1,920

Campaign created by Brian Kirk / OhioCSF.com

Campaign funds will be received by Brian Kirk

My grandmother, Marie Rose Belcastro, was murdered in 2015 by Jacob Larosa.  Thank God, Larosa was caught that night.  42 months later, he was sentenced to life without parole +31 years by a common sense judge in Trumbull County, OH.  

However, in April of 2021, with no input from me or my family, the legislature and governor implemented a new law that will give my grandmother's killer a shot at parole in 19 years, and then every 5 years after that. 

That is why I'm fighting for my family, and yours.  That is why I helped found the Ohio Coalition for Safety and Fairness (https://ohiocsf.com/). Our goal is in our name--we want safety and fairness for crime victims and for all of society. Unfortunately, the legislation I referred to has taken away safety and fairness in Ohio.  It gives true pain to victims, and false hope to prisoners.  

This new law is known as Senate Bill 256, but I like to call it the "Teen Killer Empowerment Act."

The Teen Killer Empowerment Act, or TKEA, mandates parole eligibility for almost all juvenile criminals at the expense of victims, who are denied justice and re-traumatized at endless parole hearings, and at the expense of society, which is endangered by the release of these offenders. For more, please see https://ohiocsf.com/?page_id=60

We at OCSF have been personally impacted by SB 256. Our family members were murdered by juveniles, who will now be allowed to repeatedly torment us at parole hearings. Others of us are victim advocates who will be supporting victims through the traumatic parole process. 

OCSF would like to amend the law and make it fairer to victims, who, all too often, are disregarded by activists and politicians. We also are fighting for the safety of the public.  We are not a non-profit, because we will be functioning in the political realm, so we desperately need funding for mailings, travel to Ohio, and ad buys on social media and broadcast platforms around the state.  
 
TKEA could specifically free Gavon Ramsay, who strangled a 98-year-old woman to death and sexually assaulted her dead body. It could also free Larosa, who attempted to rape my 94-year-old grandmother, and beat her to death with a MAG flashlight. 

Unfortunately, the 133rd Ohio General Assembly put the interests of murderers like Jacob Larosa and Gavon Ramsay above the interests of innocent victims and the general public. TKEA passed in large part due to the power of juvenile offender advocates, including the ACLU, and other George Soros-backed ventures.   

The movement to mandate parole hearings for all juvenile criminals is extremely well-funded and has been traumatizing victims for many years. Victims, on the other hand, have very little power. The National Organization of Victims of Juvenile Murderers (https://teenkillers.org/), which represents victims around the entire country, has no funding.

As explained here https://teenkillers.org/juvenile-lifers/how-the-movement-to-free-teen-killers-hurts-victims/, juvenile offender advocates most often operate without any concern for victims, as they lie, use hurtful & deceitful propaganda, and promote laws that trap victims in cycles of traumatizing hearings. Murder victims’ families are given life sentences of their own, and to treat victims like this is absolutely cruel. 

This has to stop. 

Money donated to OCSF will go toward a multi-front campaign to overturn this awful law. Front 1 is to seek an immediate injunction against TKEA.  It violates the Ohio Constitution's Bill of Victims Rights (aka Marsy's Law).  Front 2 is to lobby for a legislative solution, this session, to offer heightened legal protections for victims, and to undo the retroactive overturning of previous life without parole sentences that have been given to teen killers.  Front 3, if necessary, will be the lay the groundwork for a Constitutional Amendment in the State of Ohio that repeals SB256.

It is ridiculous that Gavon Ramsay, a sexual sadist necrophiliac murderer, has more support than the family of the woman he murdered. Gavon chose his sentence. His victims did not.  The same goes for Jacob Larosa, who will be just 40 years old at his first parole hearing.   

Please help us by donating, and by contact your state representative, state senator, and the Governor of Ohio.  Tell them to FIX SB256.  

Thank you, and God bless you.
Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Chris Dryer
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

Response from Campaign Owner:

NULL

JX
$ 50.00 USD
3 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 years ago

Anna K
$ 50.00 USD
3 years ago

Robin and Wendy Lees
$ 50.00 USD
3 years ago

Spenser and Christy Vago
$ 100.00 USD
3 years ago

We support you Brian and your family and supporters who have to continue to stand up for justice and victim protection.

Patricia Jeric
$ 100.00 USD
3 years ago

Jimmi Migliozzi
$ 50.00 USD
3 years ago

Let JUSTICE prevail. RIH Aunt Marie. God Bless the family, please ease their pain. ?❤️

Timothy & Deborah O'Leary
$ 100.00 USD
3 years ago

John and Kirk
$ 1000.00 USD
3 years ago

Neil Berliner MD
$ 100.00 USD
3 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
3 years ago

Go get 'em!

Updates

This is how it's done...

December 16th, 2021

Chris Becker prosecuted my grandmother's killer.  And I believe he speaks for ALL Ohioans here:

https://vimeo.com/657430231

 
Much I'd like to say, but I read The Art of War

December 15th, 2021

Okay, I read a different book, called The War of Art.  But I can't get into a lot of details, except to say that we will be registering ourselves as a PAC with the state of Ohio to serve as a vehicle for lobbying, fundraising, and political activities (read: holding elected officials accountable). 

We have some wonderful professionals on board who are deeply committed to justice, and they have a proven track record of being committed to "fighting the good fight."  

NOVJM (teenkillers.org) in Ohio has proven to be invaluable to our efforts.  Their legislative director has been pounding the pavement weekly in the halls of the statehouse.  She is also responsible for some amazing articles (print, TV, radio, online) about victims of SB256.  This issue is not going away.

In case you missed it, Chris Becker, who prosecuted my grandmother's killer, gave an amazing speech to the Ohio House Criminal Justice Committee last month.  Since YouTube has been making all of my videos private for some reason (Satan?), I will post Chris's testimony once I upload it to Vimeo.  Here are some highlights (written): [<<<GRAPHIC DETAILS ALERT<<<]


 "I think it is important to note how the Ohio Legislature has consistently over the last 30 years eroded and shrunk the penalties for the worst-of-the-worst offenders.” 

Becker specifically called out representatives for supporting SB256. "It is very frustrating being a career prosecutor to see the break after break that criminal defendants are receiving in this state.  Most recently we had Senate Bill 256.  I cannot tell you how frustrating it is for the victims, for the prosecutors, for the judges and the juries."  

"I personally prosecuted youth offenders who murdered and I walked out of the courtroom at the conclusion of those trials and hearings and assured them that their murderers of their loved ones, including a 94 year old woman who was murdered by Jacob Larosa - his penis had her DNA on it - he was on videotape leaving her house," Becker continued.  

"I assured those people that Jacob Larosa would spend the rest of his life in prison and this legislature retroactively has now given him the ability to go to the parole board in very short periods of time," said Becker.  

Watching video of his fiery testimony, I was sure a gavel was coming for Mr. Becker.  It never did.  Following Becker's lead, Ohioans must speak truth to power, and hold their elected officials accountable.  
  
There are thousands of other Ohio families grieving what USED to be the life without parole sentences they were counting on.
 
More to come!

God bless you.
Update #2: Wow!

July 19th, 2021

Sorry it's been so long since the last update. Since then, we completed a highly successful tour of 13 Ohio County Courthouses as well as the Statehouse in Columbus. At several stops, we were met with TV, radio, and print media crews, thus multiplying the impact of our message.

We also added a Trump rally in Ohio to our nonpartisan effort. I must also mention Democratic State Rep. Michael O'Brien from Warren, OH. Not only did he show up at the Trumbull County Courthouse, but he spoke on our behalf. 

What was even more gratifying was meeting everyday Ohioans coming in and out of the Courthouses on unrelated business. From police officers, to the homeless, to guys going in / coming out for probationary drug tests, every soul we met in Ohio thinks that retroactive parole for teen felons is a horrific idea. 
​​
Politicians may bring us bad policies, but when good people are united, good things happen. 

I met Tenesha in Ashland. Her brother's murderers stand to benefit from SB256. I met the Saccos and Leasure families. Their aunt Margaret's killer stands to benefit from SB256. 

We are united in grief. But more importantly, we are united in action and victory. 

Pics to follow! Plus videos. 

P. S. I write this from Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit in Tampa where Julia and I are spreading the word about SB256 among conservative media influencers like Breitbart. Com and Human Events as well as YouTubers and social media influencers. The press we got in Ohio was great, and I want the story to go national in order to put the appropriare pressure on the GOP controlled legislature in Ohio. Please continue to pray, and an Ohio recap with more detail is coming! 
​​​
Wow! Thank you!

May 26th, 2021

Friends, we are just about one week in to our modest fundraiser, and we're already 13% there!  This has been a big relief for me personally, as I've been fronting costs associated with postage, printing, photo reproduction, etc.  Perhaps you saw that The Kirk Family is going to bring our message of Safety & Fairness to all corners of Ohio this summer as we embark on an RV tour!  Our goal is to meet as many voters as possible, as many legislators as possible, and as many reporters as possible.  I have no doubt that we will send shockwaves down to Columbus as we continue to expose SB256 and rattle the cages of anyone who supported it.  Please continue to pray for us, and any donation, no matter how small, is a huge encouragement.  Can you donate $3 for a gallon of gas?  Or $180 to cover a day's rental of the RV?  Whatever it is, I'm grateful.  Technically I'm blessed enough to fund this out of my savings.  But the more of us who are part of this, the better.  Anyway, I'll stop rambling.  I'll have another update soon, and I appreciate you taking the time to learn about SB256.  God bless, Brian

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

  • for wisdom that we choose the right legal representation
  • for patience as we plan the logistics of the tour
  • for the legislators who rushed into supporting SB256, that their hearts may be softened

