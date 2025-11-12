Oahu Hiking Challenge!

So I used to be a rodeo cowboy and weighed 185lbs. When I retired from rodeoing I went through some hard times and soon blew up to 450lbs! Through hiking and eating right I now weigh 265lbs! I am looking for funding to go to Oahu and challenge myself with some of there toughest hikes! My son will be there for three months as well, and I would like to surprise him and fly back with him. I will be filming all of my hikes so you can see exactly what my hikes were like, and see the views from the top of the trail. Your funding will go to my flights, lodging, and I need some new gear for the expedition. I appreciate any help. If you cannot donate all I ask is that you shere this with your friends, and most of all pray for me, and my safety while I am there.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Bill



