Nurkhan Khalykbergen

Hello,

My name is Nurkhan, and I am reaching out for help because I have found myself in a very difficult life situation.

I have accumulated a large debt that I am unable to repay on my own. I do not have a home of my own, and my family and I have to move from one rented apartment to another. This has been extremely difficult both emotionally and financially.

I am actively looking for work and I am willing to do any honest job. However, it is difficult for me to find a well-paying position because I do not have the education and qualifications required for many jobs. I am not asking for help instead of working—I continue to look for every opportunity to earn money and improve my situation.

Any support, no matter how small, will help me reduce my debt, stabilize my life, and give me a chance to build a better future. My goal is to get an education, find stable employment, and never find myself in this situation again.

If you are able to help with any amount or simply share my story with others, I would be deeply grateful.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who takes the time to read my story and to those who choose to help.

nurhan011204@gmail.com my PayPal



