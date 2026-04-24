New vehicle

On Monday 18 was second day returning back to work after having a c-section. The scariest days of my life. 🥺😔 My baby was in a car accident with her daddy. Another car hit them from behind, causing them to get knocked into the median. Her daddy lost control of the wheel, and they ended up slamming into the highway wall. 🛣️💔





My baby was properly secured in her car seat, but from the impact, she flipped over and hit her head. She ended up with a small fracture in her skull. 😔💔 all of this happened while I was at work and I wasn’t there. It was so much to process all at once.





But THANK GOD 🙏🏽😭❤️ my baby is okay, and her daddy is okay too. That’s truly all I can thank God for right now. Things could have turned out so differently, and I’m just grateful they are both still here with me. My baby discharged yesterday & my child father was discharged today. Car accident are very serious and scary 🥺. The hospital was kinda of enough to replace my baby car seat with new one thanks children health of Atlanta.