New Truck for Scrap Metal & Cleanup Work

I'm raising money to buy a new truck so I can continue scrapping metal and cleaning up illegal dump sites around my area.





I recently sold my dream bike, a zx10r, to get another truck that could haul my girlfriend's dump trailer. But while I was out doing this work, I discovered a missing person and rushed to get back to a main road to call police. In the process, my truck overheated badly. Now it's leaking oil like crazy and drinks coolant, it's done.





I know there's a reward being offered for information about what we found, but I'm not expecting anything from that. I just need to get back to work.





Your support would mean so much.