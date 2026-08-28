New Buisness

Hello all.

After much prayer, I have decided to start a small buisness. That way I can work from home, and still be able to homeschool.

I want to contribute to our finances, and this is the best way to do so.

Kendal will be my buisness partner. And I couldn't be more excited. She is taking a buisness class this year, and this would tie in nicely if we can get it up and running.

I need to purchase some supplies before we can get started. But once we start selling our products, the money we make will cover new product. But also help pay the bills.

We will be selling product, but also evangelizing at the same time. Everyone will receive their product, and also a tiny piece of Jesus. We thought that showing our faith was important. Kind of like planting little mustard seeds across the nation. 😊





Kendal and I are grateful for all of you.

We would be so thankful for any help getting our buisness up and running.

Prayers are much appreciated as well.





Much love to everyone!

Thank you.

And God Bless.