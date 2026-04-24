Nepal Flood Relief for Devastated Families

A devastating flood has struck Nepal, and my Ministry partners on the ground are responding to urgent need. Many pastors and their families in the affected area are missing. Countless people have lost everything, their homes, their possessions, their access to food and water.





Right now, survivors need the basics to stay alive. The funds raised will help provide emergency food, clothing, and housing for those affected, including the pastoral families my partners are working to reach and support.





Thank you for standing with the people of Nepal in this crisis.