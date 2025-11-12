Neka.ng: Free Professional Websites for Nigerian

I'm raising money to build Neka.ng, a platform that helps Nigerian businesses get a professional website for free. The platform makes it simple, no complicated setup or process. Websites sync directly with WhatsApp, so customers can reach businesses easily. Neka.ng also gives businesses a custom branded URL and helps them show up in Google search results, so people can find them online.





Right now, many small and medium businesses in Nigeria struggle to establish an online presence. They either can't afford a website or find the process too technical and time-consuming. Neka.ng removes those barriers.





The funds will help me develop and launch the platform so businesses across Nigeria can build their web presence and grow. Your support would mean so much in making this happen.