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Needing an arm to lean on

Goal₦3,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byEmmanuel Oregbesan

Needing an arm to lean on

I am reaching out with humility to ask for a helping hand during one of the most difficult seasons of my life.


I am an elderly parent living with visual impairment. Throughout my life, I have worked hard, carried responsibilities, served others, and done my best to live independently and honourably. I never expected that I would one day have to reach out to strangers for financial assistance.


Today, however, circumstances have brought me to a point where I can no longer manage everything on my own.


My regular earnings are already heavily committed to existing financial obligations. After meeting these commitments, very little remains to take care of everyday necessities and other responsibilities. Despite my best efforts to manage carefully, additional obligations have accumulated, leaving me increasingly overwhelmed.


I have tried to resolve these difficulties responsibly. I have appealed for patience and sought ways of managing what I owe, hoping that time and perseverance would allow me to regain my footing. Unfortunately, some of those pressures have become increasingly urgent, and the demands have reached a level that is becoming difficult for me to cope with.


Living with visual impairment makes navigating financial and everyday challenges considerably harder. Yet I have continued to do my best to remain responsible, independent and hopeful.


I am therefore making this appeal—not for another loan, but for compassionate assistance.


My goal is to raise $3,000. This support would give me the breathing space needed to address my most pressing financial obligations, reduce the immediate pressure surrounding me, take care of essential needs, and begin rebuilding a more stable and peaceful life.


I know that everyone has challenges of their own, and I do not take anyone's generosity for granted. No contribution is too small. Every donation would bring me one step closer to getting through this difficult chapter.


If you are unable to contribute financially, simply sharing this campaign with someone who may be willing to help would mean just as much to me.


After a lifetime of working, caring for others and trying to stand on my own feet, I am asking for one thing now: a helping hand when I need it most.


Your kindness could give me something that money alone cannot measure—the opportunity to breathe again, regain stability, and face the days ahead with renewed hope.


Thank you sincerely for reading my story and for considering my appeal.


Fundraising goal: $3,000


I am asking for help, not a loan—a helping hand through a difficult season.

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