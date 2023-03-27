NEED HELP WITH CO PAYS ON TESTING.

IM 61 AND DISABLED..MY MEDICARE INS..HAS SO MANY COPAYS..I NEED A MRI..MY COPAY IS 175..NEED A ULTRA SOUND..CO PAY IS 150..NEED BIOPSY ON KIDNEY..CO PAY IS 175..I PAY MY RENT AND PHONE OTHER BILLS...IM BROKE..ITS SO EXSPENCIVE TO LIVE..I DONT HAVE NO EXTRA TO GET MY TESTING DONE...ITS HARD TIMES WE ARE LIVING IN..IF YOU CAN HELP....GOD WILL KEEP YOUR BLESSING IN HIS HEART..THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR TIME..💔💞