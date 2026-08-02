Need Accessible Transportation for Medical Reasons

I’m asking for a helping hand as I work to maintain my independence and continue moving forward despite some very difficult circumstances.





I am living with multiple sclerosis (MS) and congestive heart failure, and everyday life can be challenging. I am also a widow, and without a spouse or partner to rely on, I do my best to manage life independently and make ends meet.





Recently, the vehicle I depended on was totaled in an accident. Losing my vehicle has been especially difficult because I need transportation that can accommodate my wheelchair. Without reliable, accessible transportation, getting to medical appointments, handling everyday necessities, shopping for groceries, and simply being able to get out of the house have become much more difficult.





I’m not asking for anything extravagant. I’m simply hoping to find a dependable vehicle that can safely accommodate my wheelchair and give me back some of the independence I’ve lost.





I have always tried to do what I can for myself, and asking for help is not easy. Right now, though, I truly need a helping hand. Any contribution, no matter the amount, would bring me closer to having safe and accessible transportation. If you’re unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much to me.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, and for any support you may be able to offer. Your generosity could make a tremendous difference in my ability to remain independent and continue living my life with dignity.