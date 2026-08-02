Need a new family vehicle

My name is Jonathon Long, I have a wife and son, and I have a pacemaker that has been giving me problems, so I'm no longer able to work, so my wife is the only one working, she works for spark, and her vehicle is going down pretty fast. Our vehicle now has 300,000+ miles, a bad oil leak, no a/c in it, and it's starting to lose power, and make weird noises. On top of my wife driving for spark, she is on disability, so she can only make so much a month, and she takes me and our son to all our appointments, and as a father and used to be provider, I've always been able to get a new vehicle if we needed one, and no that I can't our son has to ride around in a vehicle with no AC and my wife has to work in the heat without an AC. Me used to being a provider, just adds more to my depression nowing I'm letting my family down, because I can't get a good, cool, and dependable vehicle for my son and wife to ride in where they don't have to sweat when they are working or going to a doctor's appointment, my son has asthma and the heat bothers him worse than my wife and I. Anything will help thank you and God bless.