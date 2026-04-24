Natural health startup

I have been licensed in massage since 2009 and I would like to start my own natural health business. I have worked at Zen massage in st Louis Missouri and never got less than 5 stars in over 5 years . I would like to have different possible services at the place . I work 40 hours a week making 15 $ an hour and it's not enough with rent , food , and current bills . I would also like to get an affordable car that runs good to get around. Thanks 👍