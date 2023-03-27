My Sisters’s Liver Transplant Journey

I have created this to help my sister. She is still in her 50’s and her liver is killing her. She has many medical bills she can't pay. Even getting to her appointments is a hard task. She has been disabled for years and on a low limited income. She has made it to her goal of achieving a liver transplant if everything goes well with all the medical requirements. We need your help desperately. We need funds to make this happen. Please help us if you can. She has several appointments to complete and we need funds to get her through this long journey and the long recovery process. We have already lost one sibling to liver cirrhosis. Please don’t let me be the last living family member. My heart is breaking please help my sister Lucille. God Bless you all.