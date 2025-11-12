My Senior Missions Trip to Costa Rica

Hi. My name is Aidan.





Like the title states, I am trying to raise money for my Senior class missions trip to Costa Rica, which will operate as both a chance to share the Word of God and an opportunity to have some fun before I have to start being an adult.





To put it bluntly, I can't afford this trip on my own. That is where you come in. My final goal is to raise $1,000, enough for me to pay the rest without breaking the bank. With the help of anyone willing, I think I can make this work.





I can hear you asking through your screen: "What's in this for me?" I would never just ask for money, so let's make a deal. While on this trip, me and my class will be worshipping and ministering to children who speak Spanish, and not a word of English. So, for every dollar I raise, I will practice my conversational Spanish for 20 minutes Before This Trip. That means that if my goal of $1,000 is achieved, I will be studying Spanish for over an hour every single day from now until March (333 hours in total).





I hope you like this deal, and I hope you can crush my ego by making me study for hours every day. Thank you to anyone with the means and will to donate, whether a close family member, friend, or someone I don't personally know. Every dollar helps, and every cent makes a difference.





Gracias, y tienes un buen dia.