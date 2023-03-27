My landlord threw out all my belongings!

My landlord accused me of being a troublemaker and had me evicted. On August 15th, he had a crew come and haul all my belongings away. I'm moving into a new apartment on the 17th, and now I don't have any bedroom furniture, clothes, shoes, my laptop and many other things. I have acute asthma and I don't have my inhalers or the nebulizer I need for breathing treatments. I also have other health issues, and he took my medication. I have been praying and asking God for help. I've begged the landlord to be reasonable, but he really doesn't care and refuses to budge an inch. I am a 67-year old woman who lives solely on Social Security, so I don't have money to replace my things. Please help! Thank you and God bless!