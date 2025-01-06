Support the Mönch von Lützerath MUD WIZARD

After the crowdfounding was initially censored on the “Go Found Me” platform, I decided to use the same platform where the crowdfounding is currently taking place to support Luigi Manigione. I think there will be less risk of pressure here. We are not here to celebrate violence, but we do believe in the constitutional right of fair legal representation.



Cette cagnotte a été créée afin de soutenir le Moine de Luetzerath (Mud Wizard) qui passe en procès le 22 Janvier 2025 et le 5 Février 2025 en Allemagne à Erkelenz. L'argent reçu permettra de payer les frais de justice. Si il y a plus d'argent, je souhaite donner 1000€ à chaque personne qui a été blessé par la police et s'est retrouvé ensuite à l'hopital suite à la manifestation de Luetzerath.



J'aimerai pouvoir soutenir des structures contre la répression qui aident les activistes face à la justice.

Aider financièrement une association que j'ai créé "Against War Convoy" qui a déjà réalisé plusieurs convois d'ambulances et de matériels médicaux.

Et enfin, aider financièrement mon projet d'installation agricole en collectif à travers la reprise d'une ferme à Bure en Meuse.





This Crowdfunding has been created to support the Luetzerath Monk (Mud Wizard) who is on trial on 22 January 2025 and 5 February 2025 in Erkelenz, Germany. The money received will be used to pay the legal costs. If there's more money, I'd like to donate €1,000 to each person who was injured by the police and subsequently ended up in hospital following the Luetzerath demonstration.



I'd like to be able to support anti-repression organisations that help activists face justice.

To financially support an association that I have set up, ‘Against War Convoy’, which has already sent several convoys of ambulances and medical supplies.

And finally, to provide financial support for my project to set up a collective farming business by taking over a farm at Bure in Meuse.





Dieser Crowdfunding wurde erstellt, um den Mönch von Lützerath (Mud Wizard) zu unterstützen, der am 22. Januar 2025 und am 5. Februar 2025 in Deutschland in Erkelenz vor Gericht steht. Mit dem erhaltenen Geld können die Prozesskosten bezahlt werden. Wenn mehr Geld vorhanden ist, möchte ich jeder Person, die von der Polizei verletzt wurde und anschließend im Krankenhaus landete, nach der Demonstration in Lützerath 1.000 € spenden.



Ich würde gerne Strukturen gegen Repressionen unterstützen, die Aktivisten im Angesicht der Justiz helfen.

Eine von mir gegründete Organisation „Against War Convoy“ finanziell unterstützen, die bereits mehrere Konvois mit Krankenwagen und medizinischen Hilfsgütern.

Und schließlich: Finanzielle Unterstützung meines Projekts, mich als Kollektiv in der Landwirtschaft niederzulassen, durch die Übernahme eines Bauernhofs in Bure im Departement Meuse.

Contact :

mudwizard (A) riseup.net

X Twitter : monchlutzi

Mastodon : monchlutzi

