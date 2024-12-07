Legal Fund: Luigi Mangione - CEO Shooting Suspect

Goal:
USD $500,000
Raised:
USD $223,720
This is a preemptive legal fundraiser for the suspect allegedly involved in the shooting of the United Healthcare CEO. We are not here to celebrate violence, but we do believe in the constitutional right of fair legal representation. You can get in touch with us at d4legalcomm@gmail.com.
Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old born and raised in Maryland, was taken into custody as a suspect in this case on December 9th. Luigi’s mailing address has been made available, and we are writing him and his lawyer to open a line of communication. We are including some of the anonymous comments people have left here. All proceeds will be sent directly to Luigi or, if he chooses to reject the funds, they will instead be donated to legal funds for other U.S political prisoners and defendants facing politicized charges.
Your sacrifice does not go unrecognized. As someone that works in healthcare I see EVERY SINGLE day how corrupt the system is. I hope you go free!!!
Hope you are freed
Do not talk to police.....plead innocent......Plead Inssnity if Your Lawyer says so. The law did not protect my brother's from priest. Law did not protect 128 boys fm Jerry Sandusky..... We do not have LAW
Luigi has support from soooo many from AROUND THE WORLD...but many others don't KNOW the details because Big Media (which is owned by the 1%) ISN'T ALLOWED TO REPORT WHAT IS REALLY GOING ON. If more people KNEW about this fundraiser wayyy more people would donate, even for the simple reason alone of donating to make their oppostion of the corrupt "Health Care" system known. Everything is broken.
It would be so interesting if they could have authentic data on how many people support Luigi and whether or not they have a deeply personal insurance abuse story. It’s hard to imagine how bad it is if you haven’t been through it and witnessed the lack of justice in insurance funded courts and insurance funded media. Street justice is better than no justice.
Luigi is already receiving letters and have permission to respond to them. His mailing address is LUIGI NICHOLAS MANGIONE, 52503 -511 MDC BROOKLYN. METROPOLITAN DETENTION CENTER. P.O.BOX 329002, BROOKLYN, NY, 11232
Free Luigi.
tempted to withold my income taxes this year and divert those funds to WE, THE PEOPLE. we must work to dismantle the power structures that keep us all oppressed! FREE LUIGI
The systems in place will dictate what “justice” looks like. “Justice” for them is millions being denied healthcare and making a moral failing of being able to live in this brutal capitalist existence. We acquiesce under threat of violence and imprisonment. Thank you for rendering justice as defined by those not in positions of power.
Never forget his sacrifice for the people. Luigi Nicholas Mangione 26 years old . Stay strong Lulu , it will be a long road but you are in our prayers for your safety and freedom.❤️ https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTYoQtc6a/
We are your voice, Luigi!
Free Luigi Mangione
Modern Day Hero for the People!! Stay Strong Luigi!!!
December 30th, 2024
An update regarding the decrease in funds donated by $7000: it seems either that funds were deducted for GiveSendGo's fees or possibly thay several larger donations have been contested by payment processors and/or refunded to donors though we are still waiting on an answer from GiveSendGo regarding whether those funds would be returned to the fund once payment processors confirm with donors that the donations were in fact valid. We will post an update once we have one but the matter seems to lie largely in the hands of the donors and payment processors in question.
December 20th, 2024
The state is now pursuing charges of terrorism and first degree murder against Luigi, further evidence of the political nature of his case. First degree murder charges are generally reserved for when the victim is a judge, a police officer or a first responder, or the person had an intent to commit terrorism. Do prosecutors and the state view CEOs as state officers because of how much funding they receive from private interests for their political campaigns from CEOs like Thompson? And on what grounds could they consider Luigi’s alleged actions terrorism?
Terrorism is an act meant to strike fear into the general population, while Luigi's alleged actions only struck fear into a tiny group of ultra-wealthy CEOs of corporations profiting off of sickness and death. There is a long history of the state weaponizing terrorism charges against common people working to change the unbearable status quo of how the state and corporations exploit, rob, and kill them.
December 20th, 2024
We are sending Luigi an updated letter about the fundraiser at his new mailing address:
Luigi Mangione
52503-511
MDC Brooklyn
Metropolitan Detention Center
P.O. Box 329002
Brooklyn, NY 11232.
We have also reached out to his NY legal team with the info about the fundraiser and the request that they pass along the news to Luigi if he does not yet know about it with the hopes of finding out whether he wants to funds or would like them to go to other political defendants and prisoners.
December 14th, 2024
Luigi has a new lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, in NY. We're reaching out to her with the letter we wrote Luigi (with an updated # for how much we've raised) to ask her to pass it along to him and ascertain what he would like done with the money. We'll keep you posted when we hear back.
December 11th, 2024
The letter is on its way! Here's what we wrote:
Dear Luigi Mangione,
You are going through a lot right now, but we wanted to let you know that we set up a legal defense fund for you and we have received over $30,000 and counting to put towards your defense or, if you do not want the funds, toward the defense of other political prisoners and defendants facing politicized charges. Along with the donations have come hundreds of messages of support for you. We are reaching out to your legal defense as well in case this letter doesn’t reach you. If you or your lawyer want to call us, we can be reached at - -xxxx. You can also reach us by email at xxxxxxxxxxx@gmail.com.
In the hopes that this may help you get strong legal representation as you face these charges,
The December 4th Legal Committee
Some comments from anonymous donors:
"I was 6 when I was diagnosed with cancer. I watched as my parents suffered under medical bills not covered by insurance. Once we got back from treatment to see people in our yard bidding on our house. A neighbor had to liquidate their 401(k) to ensure we had a place to sleep. It took mom and dad 20 years of tireless work to get out from under the debt, but I am here now to say you are a hero."
"I hope the little I can give will make a difference for you. I believe your sacrifice has worked and the people are opening their eyes."
"Denying healthcare coverage to people is murder, but no one gets charged with that crime. 'bout time we point out this hypocrisy."
"Nearly all of us except the 1% are uninsured or underinsured. Stay together on this one and don’t let us be divided my American brothers and sisters. Let this sacrifice be the spark and catalyst for change. Universal healthcare is a human right, while our private, for-profit health insurance system is a crime against humanity."
"As a physician who witnesses every day just how corrupt, greedy, and unethical the health care system is and how it is set up to crush the common person, I applaud Luigi for his courage, heart, and passion. Luigi, you are fighting the fight that so many of us in medicine have been neutered or brainwashed to avoid. Thank you for your service and for helping America wake up! You are not alone!"
"Like me, many RNs, doctors and other health professionals have seen 1st hand harm done to people by actions of United Health insurance and other insurers. People die due to their actions daily. A single CEO’s death hardly compares to the deaths of thousands of fellow countrymen. Nurses and doctors who see the abuse and leave, unable to fight any longer. This is a fight worth having."
“Luigi did more for this country and sacrificed more than I ever did as an honorably discharged member of the U.S. Army who served in combat zones. Political failures corporate donations to politicians and political corruption have all lead to the extortion of millions of Americans. Some may not like Luigi’s actions, but sometimes hard choices have to be made. How many died as a result of UHC?”
“Contributing all the way from Singapore. U risked your future for all the underdogs everywhere. Nothings more noble to me than that.”
“As a healthcare provider, you have my complete support. Insurance companies are evil entities without reigns. Thank you for your service.”
“Class solidarity! This man has done something incredibly brave and extreme to help unite us against the ruling class. All Americans deserve healthcare free from profiteering.”
“Every media platform and talking head and politician and exec who condemns the people supporting this action only demonstrates the depth of their disdain for the common person in America and how out of touch they are with the misery and indignity forced on people by our healthcare system.”
“This donation is in memory of a single mom of 3 toddlers who died after insurance company refused to pay for her treatment, leaving her 3 toddlers without a mom or dad.”
“Luigi’s actions represent a fierce rejection of a system that profits massively yet doesn’t care about the American people. Our deaths, our pain, our cries for help are constantly silenced and ignored, as we work multiple jobs just to afford to live. This isn’t about political parties. It’s about CLASS CONSCIOUSNESS. FREE LUIGI.”
“You took on a huge burden to right a terrible wrong. I am sorry it came to this, but I do feel like what you have done has sparked something bigger, that in time the changes that ripple out from this act will become profound, lasting, and good for all. Wishing you peace (remember to breathe) and hope.”
December 10th, 2024
We've gotten a mailing address for Luigi in jail! We're writing directly to him to see what he would like us to do with these funds. Thank you for your continued support of this legal fund. We'll keep you abreast of ongoing updates here.
Smart Communications/PADOC
Luigi Mangione QQ7787
SCI Huntingdon
PO Box 33028
St Petersburg, FL 33733
December 10th, 2024
This evening Luigi was also charged with murder and additional weapons charges
December 10th, 2024
Apologies for the brief interruption in the fundraiser. We had a technical issue on our end but it has been resolved.
As more information comes out about the charges against Luigi, we'll post updates here. He has initially been charged with :
One count of forgery (grade 2 felony)
One count of carrying a firearm without a license (grade 3 felony)
One count of tampering with records or identification (grade 1 misdemeanor)
One count of possessing instruments of crime (grade 1 misdemeanor)
One count of false identification to law enforcement (grade 3 misdemeanor)
This doesn't mean he won't face additional charges, just that this is all they feel they can prove right now.
December 9th, 2024
Luigi Mangione has been taken into custody as a suspect in this case. The 26-year-old, born and raised in Maryland, was picked up while eating at a McDonalds in Pennsylvania.
