Legal Fund: Luigi Mangione - CEO Shooting Suspect

This is a preemptive legal fundraiser for the suspect allegedly involved in the shooting of the United Healthcare CEO. We are not here to celebrate violence, but we do believe in the constitutional right of fair legal representation. You can get in touch with us at d4legalcomm@gmail.com.

Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old born and raised in Maryland, was taken into custody as a suspect in this case on December 9th. Luigi’s mailing address has been made available, and we are writing him and his lawyer to open a line of communication. We are including some of the anonymous comments people have left here. All proceeds will be sent directly to Luigi or, if he chooses to reject the funds, they will instead be donated to legal funds for other U.S political prisoners and defendants facing politicized charges.

Please share in your networks and follow us on twitter @d4legalcomm for updates.