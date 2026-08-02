Moving to a New Job in Florida

I'm recently divorced and left with nothing. I also lost my job working for my father-in-law, and there aren't other opportunities in my hometown.





I've been offered a great job with a company in Panama City Beach, Florida, and I'm ready to make this move. I need support to cover my travel expenses and short-term housing for a couple of weeks while I get settled and start this new chapter.





Your support would mean so much as I rebuild and take this next step. Thank you for standing with me.