moving assistance

Hii everybody, I’m a 24 year old single mom. I recently was approved to move into my new apartment 7/27 the maintenance people did their walk through the Friday before which pushed our move in date back and also resulted in me and my children being homeless for the time being. During that time I had to find shelter and what not. I am fully employed but I wasn’t expecting any of this to happen and ended up spending my security deposit. My new move in date is 8/19. ANYTHING HELPS ❤️