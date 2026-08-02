Mobile Care for Our Unhoused Neighbors

I'm raising funds to buy a vehicle, an RV, to bring essential services directly to unhoused and underserved people in the North Carolina, Triad area. Greensboro's unhoused population has doubled since last year, and I want to help them stay clean and fed during their time of transition.





The RV will be my full-time work. I'll drive it daily, offering showers, laundry facilities, fresh water, fresh produce, clothing, salon services, and barbering, all free. My goal is to reach as many people as I can within 8 hours each day and to instill hope in their hearts.





This vehicle will let me expand that work and meet people where they are while showing them the love of Christ.





Your support would mean so much.