Mike Vaughn, in need, thank you.

Hello it's been a while I know I'm in New Orleans fighting the VA for disability due to my back have two recorded engeries while I was in the Navy but yet they have kept fighting me I have them cornered now but my van has died the van that they have driven me to live in as of nov. 2019 I've not been able to hold a regular job I'm not reliable any longer the goal amount is the 10,000.00 because I have a friend who has a vehicle that is in excellent mechanical shape and I know it will do well I have 3000.00 at the moment not enough to get something reliable but will shop with what ever yall see fit to help me with thank you love Michael Vaughn .