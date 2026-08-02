My friend is facing and incredible heartbreaking and sudden crisis.her dad is 88 years old and suffering from extreme dementia. After being g involved in a accident and hitting a tree he was taken to the hospital in little rockarkansas.he is now being treated for brain bleeding g, facial fractures and broken ribs and fractured back. He is being kept sedated and doctores believe he might be brain dead. This has been devastating to my friendand her family's they try to process so much pain and uncertainty all at once.this fundraiser is being created to help ease some of the financial burden during this terrible time.the funds will go to hospital bills and travel expenses to and from the hospital,so my friend can be there for her dad and focus on family instead of growing cost. If you are able, please consider giving whatever you can. Most of all we are asking for prayers, support and donations to help with bills to lift my friend and her dad up during this difficult time.every act of kindness means more than words can say.