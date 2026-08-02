Medical Surgery Help

Greetings

...I have no idea where to start with this... On August 6th I was diagnosed with needing a triple heart bypass, along with cardiomyopathy surgery. This combined surgery cannot be performed by a local surgeon. The surgery will be done at Baylor, Scott and White in Plano, over 2 hours from where I and my closest family live. At the present time, my 92yo mother and my daughter with 3 school age children, are my main support group. My husband went to his heavenly home, a little over, 2 years ago. 3 years ago, as I was preparing to leave for work ,I had a major stroke, which took my ability to work and damaged my eyesight. Losing my job of many years has been devastating. I loved my work in substance use treatment. 8 months later, my husband passed. This new medical issue has placed an unexpected financial burden on my family as well as myself. This requested aid is for travel expenses and overnight expenses for family who want to be present for surgery and recovery. Also, for the care of my precious dogs while I'm in the hospital. Also, for a temporary caregiver after I get home. Most importantly, I request your prayers, ultimately, God has a plan for all of this to work together for the perfect outcome. I, too, am praying for each person who reads this, as we are all experiencing struggles in this world. I'm beyond grateful for each prayer and donation. It's incredibly humbling to ask for help.

With much love from my heart to yours,

Grace and Peace in abundance,

Linda