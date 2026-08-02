Medical Care for Chubby & Lucky - Georgia McDaniel

My mother-in-law, Georgia McDaniel, is in need. Her house cats, Chubby and Lucky, are getting older and their medical needs are increasing. My wife Kele and I are raising money on Georgia's behalf to help cover the veterinary care they need. If you're able to help Chubby and Lucky get the medical attention they deserve, your support would mean so much to Georgia and her cats. Any money raised will be given to Georgia for the care of her animals.