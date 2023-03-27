Medical Care and Recovery Support

I've always been the one who helped everyone and worked hard. I don't really know how to do this, but I need help.





Twelve years ago I was diagnosed with uterine fibroids and told I needed a hysterectomy, but not long after my Ambetter insurance was canceled. I was also about to be put on a CPAP machine. Seven years ago I had a fall and tore my ACL in my right knee. Over the years I've been diagnosed with gout, diverticulitis, advanced degenerative bone disease, and spondylolisthesis. Four years ago I tore my meniscus ligament in my left knee, and it's stayed three times bigger since. I've had cash jobs, and it's been hard to get insurance or charity care to address all these issues.





Three weeks ago I started a restaurant job, hoping I could get insurance. I ended up in the ER with an upper respiratory tract virus, a UTI, and an inflamed bladder. I was getting worse, and when antibiotics didn't help, my doctor gave me another one. I've lost two weeks of work on leave. I have urinary issues and was born with one kidney, and I may be sent to a urologist.





I'm raising this money to help cover medical costs and the income I've lost while I recover. Anything helps, and I'm grateful for your support.