Medical Care and Diagnostic Testing

In early June 2023, I had live blood analysis done and discovered unidentifiable material and structures in my blood that should not be there. I have not had any injections or surgeries since the mid-2010s.





Since late 2023, I have been dealing with significant health challenges that have left me searching for answers and proper medical care. The medical resources available to me in Canada have not been able to address what I'm facing.





I am raising funds to access specialized diagnostic testing and professional medical investigation, including RF scanning, non-linear junction detection, thermal imaging, and a written investigation report. These assessments will help me understand what is happening and guide my path toward proper treatment.





Your support would mean so much as I work toward getting the care and answers I need.