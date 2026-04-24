I SURVIVED A FIRE THAT SHOULD HAVE TAKEN MY LIFE. TODAY, I AM ASKING FOR ONE MORE CHANCE. 🙏🏾😭

I have struggled for a long time with whether I should tell this story publicly. Asking strangers for financial help is not something I ever imagined I would have to do. But sometimes life brings you to a place where you have to put your pride aside and simply ask for a helping hand.

I am the youngest of five children — two brothers and two sisters.

When I was only two years old, our family experienced a tragedy that changed our lives forever.

One night, my mother had gone to church for an overnight service, while my father was working a night shift. My older brother and sister were still awake, and a candle had been left burning in the house.

They eventually fell asleep.

The house caught fire.

My sister was the first to notice the smoke. She screamed and woke the others, but when they tried to escape, they discovered that the house had been locked from outside.

My siblings were trapped inside a burning house.

My second brother managed to escape through a window and called for help. Neighbours gathered and desperately tried to break into the house.

My eldest brother and one of my sisters were rescued.

Another sister was found unconscious, with severe burns across her back and head, and was rushed to hospital.

Then my father arrived.

And they suddenly remembered something heartbreaking:

The youngest child was still inside.

That child was me.

I was only two years old, lying on a bed inside the burning house.

When they found me, I had suffered severe burns from head to toe. People feared that I was already gone. I was wrapped in a new cloth and taken toward a nearby hospital, but because of the seriousness of my condition, I could not receive the treatment I needed there. I was eventually taken to a larger hospital, where doctors fought to save my life.

Against the odds, I survived.

My mother came to the hospital and spent weeks beside us, watching her children suffer. Eventually, the pain and circumstances became too much for her, and she left to try to rebuild her own life. My father later remarried, and we were sent to a remote village where we grew up under the care of our grandmother.

Life was not easy.

My father's support for our education eventually stopped, and we had to find ways to survive and continue with life.

But somehow, I kept going.

I discovered football and became talented enough to receive opportunities and scholarships. Education became another doorway for me. Despite everything I had gone through, I eventually graduated from Kyambogo University with a Diploma in Biomedical Engineering.

Instead of giving up on life, I decided that I wanted to build something of my own.

I started a biomedical engineering company because I don't want my survival to be meaningless. I want to build a life where I can support my brothers and sisters, create opportunities for other people who are struggling, and use my skills to help healthcare facilities obtain and maintain medical equipment.

I also carry a dream in my heart of one day building a church as a place of thanksgiving — not because I believe I deserve anything, but because I know how close I came to losing my life.

But today, I am struggling again.

Starting a company has required everything I had. Money, time, energy and hope. Things have become increasingly difficult, and I have reached a point where I cannot pretend that I can do everything alone.

So I am asking for help.

Not because I want luxury.

Not because I want to take advantage of anyone.

I am asking because I survived once, I fought my way through childhood, I educated myself, I built something from almost nothing — and I don't want financial hardship to be the thing that finally makes me give up on the future I have worked so hard to create.

If you can contribute, whether it is $5, $10, $20, $50, or whatever you genuinely can afford, I will be grateful beyond words.

If you cannot contribute, please consider sharing my story with someone who might be able to help.

And if you are worried about whether my story is genuine, I am willing to provide reasonable evidence of my education, my company, and my circumstances to legitimate donors who wish to verify my story.

I don't expect one person to change my entire life.

I am simply hoping that somewhere out there, there are a few people willing to help a survivor take the next step.

I was once a two-year-old child lying inside a burning house whom people thought would not survive.

Today, I am still here.

And I am still fighting.

Please help me keep fighting. 🙏🏾❤️

WhatsApp: +256 070 652 9200

Thank you for reading my story and for any help, support, or share you can offer. 🙏🏾❤️