Medical bills.

Hi my name is Melissa barrett my husband is in the hospital for the 2nd time now bc of medical reasons and we are needing help with things.we don't like asking for help from people but he is going to be able to go back to work for a while and write are asking for a little bit of help is all I do have cash app if anyone could help not saying u have to help I know times are hard for everyone right now all am doing is asking for a little bit of help is all thanks