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Help with Mariha's Recovery and Medical Expenses

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$4,430 USD

Fundraiser created byTodd Begeman

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mikala Gonzales

Help with Mariha's Recovery and Medical Expenses

Please help us support a young mother fighting for her life and a little girl who needs stability, safety, and a future.

💔 What Happened

On Thanksgiving night, 27-year-old Mariha Gonzales was walking with two friends and a small child when a driver speeding through a residential neighborhood on the wrong side of the road - struck all four of them.

One beloved friend tragically passed away 🕊️ and her baby boy was critically injured.

Another adult friend was severely hurt.

And Mariha was left fighting for her life.

The 42-year-old driver fled the scene but was later located and arrested. He is now facing multiple charges, including DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries.

💔 Mariha’s Condition

Mariha is currently in a coma in the ICU.

Her injuries include:

  • A broken pelvis
  • A liver laceration
  • A brain bleed
  • Severe whiplash with possible nerve damage
  • Repeated neurological episodes as her brain attempts to heal

She cannot breathe on her own and now has a tracheotomy.

Recent MRI results showed significant areas of dead brain cells, indicating very severe and widespread injury. Doctors have told the family that recovery could take months to years, and her long-term abilities remain unknown.

Her family continues to pray for a miracle while preparing for every possible outcome.

🌸 Who Mariha Is

Mariha was born in 1998 and has lived in Florida for most of her life.

She is the devoted mother of her daughter, Catalina, who will soon be 6 years old.

Mariha has always been:

  • Loving
  • Patient
  • Playful
  • Protective
  • Fully present for her child

She spent her days playing outdoors, doing crafts, teaching, laughing, and creating memories. Her love for her daughter has always been the center of her life.

To Catalina, her mother is her entire world.

And now, Catalina is confused and afraid, unsure why her mommy isn’t coming home.

🏠 The Family’s Situation

Mariha lived with her parents, who are already facing serious challenges:

  • Her father is in the hospital battling liver failure and in need of a transplant.
  • There is no savings or financial safety net.

They are doing their best to stay strong, but the weight is tremendous.

💛 Why We Are Asking for Help

Regardless of what happens, the financial needs are overwhelming.

Mariha will need:

  • Extensive rehabilitation
  • Long-term therapy
  • Medical equipment
  • Respiratory support
  • Continuous monitored care

🌙 If She Wakes Up but Needs Lifelong Support

She may require:

  • Ventilator assistance
  • Feeding tube supplies
  • Home nursing
  • 24/7 caregiving
  • Specialized mobility and medical equipment
  • Stable long-term housing for her and Catalina

These costs are often thousands of dollars per month.

🙏 What Your Support Will Do

Your donation will help with:

  • Medical bills
  • Travel and lodging for family at the hospital
  • Equipment and supplies
  • Rehabilitation
  • Long-term or lifelong care needs

❤️ Please Help Us Fight for Mariha & Catalina

This tragedy was caused by a reckless driver.

Mariha and Catalina did nothing wrong.

This family should not have to carry this alone.

Please donate if you can.

Please share if you cannot.

And please keep this young mother and her little girl in your prayers.

Thank you for helping this family in their darkest and most fragile moment.

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