Manizales Colombia earthquake response

My wife and our baby daughter are both from Manizales. We are here right now and went through the earthquake that struck the city today. By the grace of God we are safe and our home is intact, but Manizales has suffered significant damage.





Friends and family have lost their homes. My wife is also deeply passionate about protecting animals during emergencies. We want to help the people we know personally, support the poorest neighborhoods that urgently need food, temporary shelter, and help rebuilding, and assist the local animal shelter.





Every contribution will go directly toward these needs. Thank you for standing with Manizales in this difficult time.