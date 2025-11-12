Luis Fernando’s fan club

Hi/Hola!





My name is Luis Fernando and I was born August 25th. I am only a few days old but my family and friends are so in love with me already.





I am so excited and blessed to be here but I would like to share a little more about me and why my family and I need your help and support.





I have something super special about me… I was born with Down syndrome. It’s not scary, it’s how God knitted me in my mama’s womb, it’s who He destined me to be and for that I am happy and grateful.





My family is so faithful, loving and strong but I know they will need help and support along the way. That’s where you, my fan club, come in.

I am currently in the NICU being taken care of. I’m not sure how long I’ll have to stay here but I heard it can be expensive. I will also be needing open heart surgery (it has a fancy name, atrioventricular septal defect, or AVSD) in a few months so any gifts/donations will help with my surgery expenses, hospital stays, and medical needs, as well as support my family so they can spend as much time with me and my siblings as possible.





We are grateful for any and all generosity, support, and of course, love and PRAYERS that are so kindly given.





Thank you/muchas gracias, for being part of my fan club!





hugs/abrazo,

Luis Fernando and familia





A little note from my family:

“We are deeply grateful for any support, sharing the link, and especially for keeping Luis Fernando in your prayers as his little heart heals and grows stronger. Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts! “🙏❤️



